Toyota City, Japan, June 24, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation announces today that it has decided to bring forward to May 2020 its plan to make, in principle, all of its Japanese-market vehicle models available through all sales outlets in Japan. Toyota's decision to bring forward the plan was based on its conclusion that the company must further accelerate the full utilization of its 6,000 outlets in Japan and that it must also accelerate the innovation of its sales network, due to accelerating changes in the marketplace and in the current times brought on by the speed of today's innovation and the advance of CASE (connected, autonomous, shared, electric).By making vehicles and all possible services related to mobility available to customers through any outlet, Toyota aims to be able to provide at an early stage services that better approach the needs of its customers. A concrete plan is to be determined through further consultation with each of Toyota's Japanese sales companies.Toyota had originally announced in November 2018 that it intended to make, in principle, all models available through all outlets in Japan over a transition period from 2022 to 2025, as part of an effort to build a more-regionally rooted Japanese sales network capable of providing new mobility services to survive this once-in-a-century transformational period.Also, from the perspective of further increasing convenience for its customers, Toyota intends to more greatly advance the expansion of car-sharing services beyond involvement of Toyota vehicle sales outlets to include Toyota Rent-a-Lease outlets, resulting in car-sharing services that transcend conventional divides.Rather than carry out blanket implementation nationwide, Toyota will promote the building of optimal networks for each region of Japan.Through such initiatives, to make the coming future society of mobility more abundant and enjoyable, Toyota will further accelerate its transition into a mobility company.