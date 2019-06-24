

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices inflation slowed to the weakest level in two-and-a-half years in May, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The producer price index climbed 0.9 percent year-on-year in May, following a 2.0 percent rise in April.



The latest inflation was the lowest since November 2016, when it was 0.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.1 percent in May, the same as seen in April.



Data also showed that import prices fell 0.7 percent and export prices by 0.1 percent annually.



At the same time, on a monthly basis, import prices were down 0.1 percent, while export prices rose 0.4 percent.



