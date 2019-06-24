AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE: AXS), today announced the expansion of AXIS Re Strategic Partners with the hiring of Robert Hands as a Strategic Account Executive and Head of Australia. In this role, Mr. Hands will be responsible for leading global client relationships for Strategic Partners headquartered in Australia, as well as overseeing all client management activities.

The hiring of Mr. Hands further expands AXIS Re's commitment to the Asia Pacific market and to growing its business in that region. Mr. Hands will be based in the Company's Singapore office and will report directly to Ann Haugh, President Global Markets, AXIS Re. He will also work closely with AXIS Re's Asia Pacific team, led by Les Loh, President Asia Pacific.

Mr. Hands joins AXIS Re following three years as CEO and Principal Officer of CNA Hardy Asia, where he had management responsibility for all lines of business. Prior to that, he was at Newline Group for more than a decade, including nine years as CEO and Principal Officer of the company's Asia operation and, previously, a financial lines underwriter. Mr. Hands began his career as a financial lines underwriter at Lloyd's syndicate Talbot.

AXIS Re Strategic Partners is a dedicated team to serve select clients and brokers. It was launched in September 2018 as part of AXIS Re's focus on enhancing its client engagement model.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at March 31, 2019, of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Middle East, Canada and Latin America. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter

About AXIS Re

AXIS Re a business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) provides reinsurance to insurance companies on a worldwide basis, comprising catastrophe, property, professional lines, credit and surety, motor, general liability, engineering, marine, workers' compensation, agriculture, and accident and health, as well as other highly specialized risk-transfer solutions. For more information about AXIS Re, please visit www.axiscapital.com/reinsurance

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Matt Rohrmann

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

investorrelations@axiscapital.com

(212) 940-3339

Media Contact

Keith Trivitt

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

keith.trivitt@axiscapital.com

(212) 715-3557