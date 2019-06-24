

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index improved in April, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity rose to 95.9 in April from 95.7 in March. The flash estimate was 95.5.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity increased to 102.1 in April from 101.1 in the preceding month. The score was revised up from 101.9.



This was the highest since November last year, when the score was 102.3.



Meanwhile, the lagging index came in at 104.6 in April, the same as seen in the prior month and in line with flash estimate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX