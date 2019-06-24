Tern PLC Tern PLC: New Partnership for Device Authority 24-Jun-2019 / 09:01 GMT/BST Non-regulatory announcement 24 June 2019 *Tern Plc (the "Company", or the "Group")* *New Partnership for Device Authority* Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to note today's announcement from Device Authority ("DA"), the global leader in Identity and Access Management ("IAM") in which Tern has a 56.8% holding, regarding a new partnership with Tech Mahindra Ltd. ("Tech Mahindra"), a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions. Through this partnership DA will utilise its IAM and encryption services, offering flexibility for either on premise or in the cloud deployments of innovative identity, authentication and data encryption services to IoT customers. It will primarily be targeting customers in the telecommunications, Industrial and Healthcare sectors. *Al Sisto, CEO of Tern, said*: "We are delighted to announce this partnership between DA and Tech Mahindra. We believe this will provide a good opportunity for DA to deliver solutions across a range of verticals dealing with IoT adoption and security challenges." "We are pleased to continue supporting DA as it focuses on building partnerships of this nature." *About EQS Corporate News announcements* This is an EQS Corporate News announcement. EQS Corporate News is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute media only/non-regulatory news releases such as marketing messages, corporate and product information into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on EQS Corporate News. ****END**** *Enquiries * +-----------------------------+--------------------------+ |*Tern Plc* |via Newgate Communications| |Al Sisto/Sarah Payne | | +-----------------------------+--------------------------+ |*Newgate Communications* |Tel: 020 3757 6880 | |Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman| | +-----------------------------+--------------------------+ Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 829067 24-Jun-2019

