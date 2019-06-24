Smart Data Solutions are the Future of the Agriculture Supply Chain says Proagrica's New Report

LONDON, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proagrica, the leading independent provider of connectivity and data-led insight across the agriculture and animal health markets, have published a new report examining key trends and changes that will influence agriculture supply chains in the near future. Central to this is smart data usage and connectivity being used to unlock more and more functionality and capabilities, with businesses and individual users seizing these to drive new approaches that prioritize value and productivity.

"Over a relatively short period, technological innovations have begun to transform every link in the supply chain," says Lindsay Suddon, Chief Strategy Officer at Proagrica. "Agribusinesses now understand the necessity of digital technologies and connectivity to make their operations more valuable and efficient."

Key agribusiness trends, as outlined in the report, include:

1. Connectivity boosts productivity - The ability to communicate instantly and accurately with customers and supply chain partners will deliver significant value.

2.The Internet of Things - Interconnected devices across the supply chain will increase the ability and efficiency of suppliers and growers by cutting costs and boosting efficiency.

3.Precision agriculture - Advanced data communication will allow seamless integration, making precision agriculture more simple, intuitive, and connected.

4.Actionable insights - Actionable insights, formulated via smart analytics, can provide efficiency gains and clear decisions backed by data.

Businesses that adapt and are flexible to change are well-placed to thrive. Many are already heavily investing in data solutions, priming their business for this new era of data-based partnerships and customer service.

In particular, the report urges an industry-wide rethink of traditional supply chain models, arguing that agribusiness can - and must - shift their perception in order to capitalize on the lucrative opportunities arising.

"As time moves on, it's clear that the supply chain, as we know it, is dead," adds Lindsay Suddon. "What exists now - and will be the norm in the immediate future - is the supply network. The new capabilities granted by smart data usage and connectivity represent a profound paradigm shift. With that shift comes ample opportunities for agribusinesses to drive profitability. All that's needed is an open mind to the possibilities, and a willingness to adapt."

Download the full report at www.proagrica.com/toptrends_whitepaper

About Proagrica

Proagrica, part of RELX Group, is a global provider of independent connectivity and data-led insight across the agriculture and animal health markets. We deliver actionable intelligence to drive business growth across the value chain. Our superior products and services connect and empower industry participants to address their key needs around trading, productivity and compliance.

Our solutions are built around the key competences of data connectivity and data analytics delivering seamless supply chain management, supply chain standards compliance, and customer insight and engagement, essential for businesses looking to improve their value offering and expand in the modern marketplace.

Proagrica also encompasses performance-boosting farm management software brand Farmplan, and industry-leading media platforms, including Farmers Weekly.

Proagrica.com

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 30,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalization is approximately £35.8bn, €40.5bn, $45.3bn.

www.relx.com

Contact:

Sarah Riley

Account Director

rdp Marketing

sriley@rdp.co.uk

+44-(0)-1452-429-170

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/473567/Proagrica_Logo.jpg

