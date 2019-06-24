

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Acacia Mining plc (ACA.L) said it strongly disagrees with Barrick's proposals on Acacia's life of mine plans. Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX, ABX.TO) recently suggested that some adjustments should be made to the life of mine plans to reflect risks inherent in Acacia's operations.



Acacia Mining said Barrick acquiring the remaining shares in Acacia it does not currently own would be an attractive solution for all key stakeholders subject to a fair offer price. However, in the absence of a recommendable offer, the Group intends to continue to seek a negotiated settlement with the GoT.



