

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Monday, with a profit warning from Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler and weak business sentiment data keeping investors nervous.



Germany's business sentiment weakened in June, survey data from the Munich-based Ifo Institute showed. The corresponding index dropped to 97.4 from 97.9 in May. The score was forecast to fall to 97.5.



The benchmark DAX was down 61 points or 0.50 percent at 12,278 ahead of this week's G20 meeting in Japan, where Chinese President XI Jinping is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.



Daimler AG's shares slumped 4.7 percent. The automaker cut its 2019 earnings outlook, citing troubles with diesel vehicles from its Mercedes-Benz brand. Both BMW and Volkswagen fell around 1.3 percent.



Retailer Metro AG rallied 3.2 percent after rejecting a takeover offer made by EP Global Commerce VI GmbH.



Technology company GEA Group rose over 1 percent after it outlined its new organizational structure to be implemented gradually from October 1, 2019 onwards.



Airline Deutsche Lufthansa fell 1.4 percent after adjusting its dividend policy.



Deutsche Bank declined more than 1 percent. According to the Financial Times, U.S. regulators have sought explanation from the lender about its 'bad bank' proposal and its impact on U.S. operations.



