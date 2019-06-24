Salarius Ltd.: Salarius' New MicroSalt Order Heralds Continued Success in Snack Food Market

WEST PALM BEACH, FL and LONDON, U.K. / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2019 / Salarius, the developer and manufacturer of the remarkable new low-sodium salt called MicroSalt, announces today that it has secured and delivered a new order for MicroSalt from a Mexican seafood company for use in their dried shrimp snack foods.

MicroSalt is a proprietary salt made with micron-size salt particles that dissolve in the mouth significantly faster than regular salt, delivering an increased sensation of saltiness with much less salt. Real salt, with real salt taste, with approximately 50% less sodium.

"Consumer demand for better for you healthy snack options continues to drive marketplace adoption of low sodium snack foods. Snacks made with MicroSalt will help consumers reduce sodium consumption while providing the great salty taste they enjoy. MicroSalt is non-GMO and all natural," said Victor Hugo Manzanilla, CEO of Salarius.



Dried shrimp snacks, a tasty option to other popular snack food chips or pretzels. Source: Salarius, Ltd., Jiang Hongyan / Shutterstock.com

According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease takes the lives of 17.9 million people per year and is responsible for 31% of global deaths. According to the Centers for Disease Control, "About 610,000 people die of heart disease in the United States every year - that's 1 in every 4 deaths." In the U.K., there are about 160,000 deaths from heart disease each year accounting for 26% of all deaths.

High blood pressure is a key risk factor for developing heart disease. Consistent with this, a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine has recommended significantly reduced sodium consumption guidelines. Salarius' MicroSalt can empower food companies and consumers to meet these new healthy guidelines without sacrificing taste.

The highly competitive global savory snacks market is expected to reach US$108 billion by 2021. The low sodium ingredient market is estimated to reach US$1.76 billion by 2025 with a CAGR 11.7%.

"Both markets could immediately benefit from the availability of MicroSalt. Additionally, the smaller crystals provide better adhesion to the food surface. This reduces the amount of salt that falls off products during transport and display, thus reducing waste and helping to ensure a consistent flavor profile. Salarius is in discussions with numerous snack food companies who are evaluating MicroSalt for possible inclusion in their products, and we'll update the market in due course," says Manzanilla.

Salt is one of the five basic tastes, and taste drives consumer sales in the snack food market. There are a number of leading consumer salt producers including Morton Salt, Inc. (MortonSalt.com), a part of the K+S Group (KPLUF) (K-Plus-S.com). K+S AG is a German commodities giant and chemical company headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

In the U.S., McCormick & Company, Inc. (MKC) (McCormick.com), is a leading food company that manufactures, markets, and distributes herbs, spices, salts, and other flavoring products under their popular McCormick and Lawry's brands.

Additionally, Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) (CompassMinerals.com) is one of the largest salt producers in North America. It markets its cooking and snack food salts under its Sifto Culinary Brand.

Recently, Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) has successfully introduced a line of plant based meats which offers a similar taste profile to meat but is healthier for both consumers and the environment.

About Salarius

Salarius, is the developer and manufacturer of a proprietary low sodium salt called MicroSalt.

Salarius is passionate about improving lives with healthier food and is taking the lead in the industry by providing the best low-sodium salt solution, based on the mechanical transformation of the salt particle itself. This solution is the only one that delivers real salt flavor, because it is salt.

The new patented technology produces salt crystals that are approximately one hundred times smaller than typical table salt, delivering a powerful saltiness as the micro-grains dissolve in the mouth, with approximately 50% less sodium consumption. MicroSalt is a registered trademark of Salarius Ltd.

To learn more please visit https://Salarius.co.

