Outotec Oyj: Outotec and Central South University from China to agree on scientific cooperation

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE JUNE 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM



Outotec and Central South University from China to agree on scientific cooperation

Outotec and Central South University (CSU) from China have signed a framework agreement about wide-ranging scientific cooperation, which includes the establishment of a joint research laboratory at CSU, localizing Outotec's technologies in China, globalizing technologies from both entities, participating in metallurgical education and promoting innovative environmental process developments.

CSU is one of the national key universities under the Ministry of Education based in Changsha, Hunan Province, China, and the leading university in the field of metallurgy, servicing the Chinese non-ferrous industry and major metal producers.

"Joint R&D work and the new research laboratory form the basis of our cooperation. We are keen that the laboratory will become a base for international exchange and talent training and serve as a technology hub in the non-ferrous industry. Outotec aims to be a local partner in China. Our cooperation with CSU supports China's ambitious sustainability targets and the smelting industry's endeavors for eco-friendliness," says Outotec's Chief Technology Officer Kari Knuutila.

For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Kari Knuutila, Chief Technology Officer

Tel. +358 20 529 2009, +358 40 779 9566

Eila Paatela, Corporate Communications

Tel. +358 20 529 2004, mobile +358 400 817198



Emails: firstname.lastname@outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Main media

www.outotec.com