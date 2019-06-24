Caliber Corporate Advisers: Vantagepoint AI Helps Veterans Who Need Service Animals

Giving back and paying it forward are fundamental to Vantagepoint's ethics!

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2019 / There are a few things in life that are free - but freedom isn't one of them. This past Memorial Day, Vantagepoint AI stopped to remember the men and women that gave their all for our freedom here in America. In honor of Memorial Day, Vantagepoint not only provided a discount to new and old customers but it gave a percentage of its revenue from the holiday weekend to Train a Dog, Save a Warrior (TADSAW).

Vantagepoint AI (www.vantagepointsoftware.com), is the software company that developed the first artificial intelligence trading software in the world available to retail investors and traders. With a mission to empowers traders daily in financial markets, Vantagepoint provides trend forecasts up to 3 days in advance with up to 86% accuracy.

TADSAW is a small non-profit organization that helps veterans pull an animal from the shelter and then pays for the training and service animal certification process. "While most service animals come with a hefty price tag for veterans who need them, TADSAW is a good investment - they cover all of the expenses of certification and work with certified trainers at a dramatically reduced rate. Veterans have no cost in the certification process. Rather than $25,000 for a service animal, TADSAW's average cost is between $1,200 and $2,500. That makes moral and financial sense!" said Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint AI.

You Can Help Too.

Vantagepoint regularly donates a portion of its revenue to charitable causes. "We've been supporters of Shriners Hospitals for Children for a few years now, and we've donated to local food banks in our community - we'll continue to support those programs and now we are pleased to add helping veterans in our community who are working with TADSAW," added Mendelsohn, "now we can help underwrite the cost of service animal certification through our donations. It's because of our Vantagepoint family of traders that we are able to do this."

You can help make a difference when you become a trader using Vantagepoint's artificial intelligence software to trade better and profit more. As your trading profits grow, you too can pay it forward with your own charitable giving as the team at Vantagepoint continues to donate too. Visit www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo for a free lesson and complimentary market forecast. Or call us directly to speak to an Artificial Intelligence specialist at 800-732-5407.

Or visit this link to request more information

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint AI, creators of Vantagepoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development. Vantagepoint forecasts Stocks, Options, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, Vantagepoint's patented Neural Network processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence. Vantagepoint is also actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community and to Shriners Hospitals for Children donating more than $650,000 since 2007.

Media Contact:

Mike Chmiel

info@vantagepointsoftware.com

813-973-0496

SOURCE: Vantagepoint Software

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549542/Vantagepoint-AI-Helps-Veterans-Who-Need-Service-Animals