

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's economic sentiment deteriorated for the second straight month in June, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The economic sentiment index decreased to 95.2 in June from 95.7 in the prior month.



The business confidence index fell to 93.1 in June from 93.8 in the previous month.



The industrial confidence indicator fell to 90.3 in June from 91.2 in May. Meanwhile, the measure of confidence in construction rose to 107.4, while that in trade fell to 93.1.



The consumer confidence index held steady at 105.1 June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX