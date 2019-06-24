Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 21-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1859.53p INCLUDING current year revenue 1873.55p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1815.64p INCLUDING current year revenue 1829.67p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---