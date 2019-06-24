

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Monday as investors adopted a 'wait and see' approach ahead of this week's G20 meeting in Japan, where Chinese President XI Jinping is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.



Geopolitical tensions also remained in focus ahead of the announcement of major U.S. sanctions on Iran.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 3 points at 7,410 after declining 0.2 percent on Friday.



Barclays eased half a percent. Its former chief executive John Varley has been acquitted in a criminal trial over a deal with Qatar.



Acacia Mining was little changed on saying it strongly disagrees with Barrick's proposals on Acacia's life of mine plans.



Regency Mines shares jumped as much as 30 percent after the company announced board overhaul with a new chair and chief executive.



