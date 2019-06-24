sprite-preloader
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of Substantial Shareholder

PR Newswire

London, June 24

AIM and Media Release

24 June 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of Substantial Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from substantial shareholder Sustainable Capital Limited (Sustainable) that it has increased its relevant interest in Base Resources ordinary shares to 222,187,707 ordinary shares, representing 19.05% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue.

Consideration given to acquire the increased relevant interest referred to above between 24 December 2018 and 24 June 2019 was a weighted average of A$0.239 per share for 8,993,823 shares.

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website:www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000


© 2019 PR Newswire