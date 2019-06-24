BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of Substantial Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from substantial shareholder Sustainable Capital Limited (Sustainable) that it has increased its relevant interest in Base Resources ordinary shares to 222,187,707 ordinary shares, representing 19.05% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue.
Consideration given to acquire the increased relevant interest referred to above between 24 December 2018 and 24 June 2019 was a weighted average of A$0.239 per share for 8,993,823 shares.
A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website:www.baseresources.com.au.
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
