24.06.2019 | 12:28
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 24

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Mark Sheppard
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PDMR (Investment Manager)
b)Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b)LEI
213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each


ISIN: GB0002258472
b)Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£5.25 130,000
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



130,000


£682,500
e)Date of the transaction
21 June 2019
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© 2019 PR Newswire