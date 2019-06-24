

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland retail sales grew at a less-than-expected pace in May, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



Retail sales rose 5.6 percent year-on-year in May, compared to a 6.1 percent increase in May 2018. Economists had expected an 8.5 percent gain.



Other retail sales in Motor vehicles, motorcycles, parts and furniture, radio, TV and household appliances grew the most by 16.6 percent, each annually in May. Pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment rose 14.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 3.5 percent in May.



At current prices, retail sales rose 7.3 percent annually and declined by 3.0 percent from a month ago.



