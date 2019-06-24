Press Release

June 24, 2019

Signify completes share repurchase program to cover performance share plans

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has completed its previously announced share repurchase program.

The company repurchased a total of 240,000 shares for a total consideration of EUR 6.2 million from June 4, 2019 to June 20, 2019. These repurchases were made as part of the company's repurchase program, which was announced on June 4, 2019 . Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans.

In the period June 17, 2019 to June 20, 2019, the company repurchased 106,141 shares at an average price of EUR 26.84 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 2.8 million.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here .

