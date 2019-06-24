

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) said CheckMate-459, a Phase 3 study evaluating Opdivo versus sorafenib as a first-line treatment in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, failed to achieve statistical significance for primary endpoint of overall survival. No new safety signals were observed with Opdivo from the trial.



Bristol-Myers said the results from the Phase 3 trial showed a clear trend towards improvement in overall survival for patients treated with Opdivo compared to current standard of care.



Opdivo is currently under study across multiple settings and lines of therapy for hepatocellular carcinoma.



