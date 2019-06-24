LocoSoco Group Plc - Directorate Change

LocoSoco Group Plc

("LocoSoco", or "the Company")

Directorate Change

Monday 24thJune2019

LocoSoco Group PLC, a provider of goods and services to local enterprise and enabler of community owned supply chains announces that CMO Alex Mark has resigned with immediate effect in order to pursue other opportunities.

The directors are seeking to appoint a suitable replacement as soon as possible, and an announcement will be made in due course.

James Perry, CEO of LocoSoco Group Plc, commented: "Alex has played a key role in the development of LocoSoco and in regard to our float on the Wiener Borse in February this year. We wish him well for the future."

