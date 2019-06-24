sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

LocoSoco Group Plc - Directorate Change

LocoSoco Group Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, June 24

LocoSoco Group Plc
("LocoSoco", or "the Company")

Directorate Change

Monday 24thJune2019

LocoSoco Group PLC, a provider of goods and services to local enterprise and enabler of community owned supply chains announces that CMO Alex Mark has resigned with immediate effect in order to pursue other opportunities.

The directors are seeking to appoint a suitable replacement as soon as possible, and an announcement will be made in due course.

James Perry, CEO of LocoSoco Group Plc, commented: "Alex has played a key role in the development of LocoSoco and in regard to our float on the Wiener Borse in February this year. We wish him well for the future."

Ends.

Enquiries:

LocoSoco Group PLC
James Perry, Chief Executive Officer
Simon Rendell, Non-Executive Chairman
+44 (0)203 538 0716

Via Brand Communications and Novus Communications Ltd
Alan Green / Jacqueline Briscoe
+44 (0)7976 431608
+44 (0)207 448 9839

Capital Market Coach
Keswick Global AG
Tim Curle
info@keswickglobal.com
+43 (1)740 408045


