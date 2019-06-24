GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gambling software, services and online gaming content in the United States, welcomes the signing and legalization of internet sports betting in Maine, and is the 15th State to legalize sports wagering in the US and the seventh to do so this year. Upon launch, 21% of the total US population will be able to place sports wagers online.

The sports betting bill received approval in both the House and Senate on Friday, June 21 and will go to the Governor who is expected to sign it within the next two weeks. With one of the lowest initial licence fees, the state could possibly begin issuing licenses in late September.

About GAN Plc

GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. The Company has also launched digital user acquisition retention marketing in support of the Internet Casino (https://casino.winstar.com) provided by GAN's Digital Marketing Agency in Tel Aviv, Israel.

GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN).

For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

