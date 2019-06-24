

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell international Inc. recalled around 22 thousand units of smoke sensors due to failure in alerting consumers of fires.



The company voluntarily recalled the Gamewell-FCI and Notifier photoelectric smoke sensors sold with fire alarm systems.



The sensors are round, ivory in color, and measure four inches in diameter. They are installed primarily in commercial buildings.



The company cautioned that the '-IV' Intelligent photoelectric smoke sensor can malfunction. In case of fire in commercial buildings, the fire alarm system may fail to alert occupants.



The products were manufactured in Mexico. They were sold for about $115 at Gamewell-FCI and Notifier distributors nationwide between March 2018 and January 2019.



The recall was done under U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC's Fast Track Recall process.



Honeywell urged the consumers of the product to immediately contact Gamewell-FCI or Notifier to receive a free replacement photoelectric smoke sensor.



So far, there were no reports of injuries related to the products in the U.S.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX