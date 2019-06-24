

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan plc (AGN) announced FDA clearance of its CoolTone device for improvement of abdominal tone, strengthening of the abdominal muscles, and development for firmer abdomen. Allergan said it is now taking orders for the device, and first units will ship early in the fourth quarter.



CoolTone uses magnetic muscle stimulation to penetrate into the muscle layers and induce involuntary muscle contractions. The body responds to these contractions by strengthening its muscle fibers.



CoolTone is also indicated for strengthening, toning and firming of buttocks and thighs.



