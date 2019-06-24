The global packaged burgers market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global packaged burgers market size is the expansion of retailers offering packaged burgers. Packaged burgers are mainly offered to consumers through various retail stores such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, independent stores, and grocery stores. Various retailers have started to expand their presence across different geographical areas. Some of the supermarket chains are offering their own brand of packaged burgers. Thus, the expansion of retail stores offering packaged burgers is expected to drive the growth of the packaged burgers market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of plant-based packaged burgers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global packaged burgers market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global packaged burgers market: Growing popularity of plant-based packaged burgers

Growing health and food safety concerns with respect to animal-based products have led consumers to shift toward a vegan diet, resulting in the growing popularity of plant-based food products and dairy alternatives. Plant-based food products provide beneficial fibers, antioxidants, potassium, magnesium, folate, and other vitamins. The vegan population in many developed countries such as the UK and US is growing significantly. Thus, the increasing demand for plant-based food products is encouraging many vendors to expand their product offerings by introducing plant-based versions of packaged burgers. Such growing popularity of plant-based packaged burgers is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing popularity of plant-based packaged burgers, other factors such as the innovations in packaging, and the expansion of vendors offering packaged burgers will have a significant impact on the growth of the packaged burgers market size during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global packaged burgers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global packaged burgers market by product (frozen burgers, chilled burgers, and fresh burgers), and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America)

The European region led the packaged burgers market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the packaged burgers market in Europe can be attributed to factors such as the growth of vegan population, changing consumer preferences, and the growing focus of vendors on expanding their customer base through retailers.

