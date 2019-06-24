SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Mergers Acquisitions Consulting Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

In a bid to tackle the potential adverse impacts of an economic slowdown and enforcement of protectionist trade policies by many countries, corporate sectors are utilizing their increasing cash reserves on mergers acquisitions deals across and beyond their geographical footprint. This is expected to drive the spend momentum of the mergers acquisitions consulting industry during the forecast period. Enterprises across the energy and construction, construction and manufacturing, retail and technology, and telecommunications and technology sectors have the highest probabilities to conduct M&A activities and will be responsible for driving the growth of the mergers acquisitions consulting industry. Request a Free Sample of this procurement market intelligence report here!

Last year, M&A consulting firms in the US earned investment of over USD 400 billion which is conducive of an accelerating spend momentum of the mergers and acquisitions consulting industry in this region in the years to come. The technology, healthcare, oil and gas, and finance sectors in North America are conducting a high number of M&A activities which are propelling the growth of the industry. Meanwhile, in Europe, mega deals struck in the healthcare industry are creating ample opportunities for mergers acquisitions consulting firms in the region.

Insights offered in this procurement market intelligence report include mergers acquisitions services price analysis, supply market forecasts, major cost drivers, and category management insights. Such insights are relevant for both the buyers and the suppliers who seek a risk-free and a cost-effective procurement strategy. The category spend segmentation done in this market intelligence report will guide the investors in identifying the best investment areas as well as help them in identifying cost-saving opportunities in the market. Get free customization of this mergers acquisitions consulting procurement market intelligence report to get information tailored to your every requirement.

"Category managers must focus on rationalizing the supplier base to ensure more effective contract management and better spend visibility," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav. "Buyers can benefit from repeat engagements with their incumbent service provider base," added Sumit.

This mergers acquisitions consulting procurement market intelligence report has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in the coming years:

Rising industry convergence will contribute to category price growth

Political instability will be the key concern for buyers

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the professional services category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Mergers acquisitions consulting

Category pricing insights

Pricing outlook

Mergers acquisitions services price analysis

Supplier cost structure

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

