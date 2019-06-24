Emergent Health Corp. (EMGE: OTC Markets)-Further Progress Report

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2019 / Emergent Health Corp. (the "Company") (OTC PINK: EMGE) purpose of this Press Release is to bring shareholders to date:

The Company is pleased to announce continued growth of its JDI Life Division www.jdi.jdilife.com . Based upon a past and possible continued growth of 10 to 20% per month, this Division could grow up to $160,000 per month by June, 2021 if at 10% per month and up to $160,000 per month by August 2020 if at 20% per month. Should this growth continue, the Company intends to convert this Division into a subsidiary and to eventually have it become a public company. Emergent Medical Foods, Inc., a WY corporation (the "Medical Food Sub"), is a subsidiary of the Company. The Medical Food Sub is in process of raising private equity from collaborative investors to move this endeavor forward. To explain how much of a Disruptor this product can be, this video was produced: Emergent Medical food Video.mp4 The Medical Food Sub is licensed to market a patented NutraCan product as a medical food for Nutritional Support for Cancer patients. Preliminary work to further test this product is in development. The Medical Food Sub intends to become a publicly traded company at some future time, if and when successful. The Company intends to release more information about the Medical Food Sub in the future. Nothing stated about the Medical Food Sub is intended to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease. The Company Founder has invented certain new and useful improvements in Relieving Stress, for which was filed on June 18, 2019 a provisional patent application in the United States under application no. 62/862730. The intention is to license the Company to market the innovations of this patent which could be beneficial to those with unresolved stress. The product is intended to be called Anxium Stress Reliever. The global anxiety disorder market is in excess of $6 billion. Nothing stated about the Anxium product is intended to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease The Company continues to move ahead in the process of developing a reverse Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A) business model as explained previously. This proven "start-up" model was developed by Thermo Electron, which is now Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). As with Thermo Electron, each subsidiary is expected to raise its own capital and have an independent valuation. It thus acts as a "pure play" and contributes book value and a revenue base to the Company. The Company has at this time purchased 73,100 free trading shares of its current free trading shares of 2,120,594 shares in CEDE (Street Name). The remaining 52,809,406 shares and future shares which are not in Street Name are not eligible for conversion to Street Name until the Company has Current Information posted at OTC Markets. At such time the Company is considering working with its shareholders to establish some kind of registered liquidity event if and when the market becomes more liquid, and if feasible. The Company continues to work diligently towards current status on OTC Markets. New Advisory Board Members will also be introduced over the next 90 days.

The Company hopes shareholders will find this Press Release informative as to its intentions.

About Emergent Health Corp.

Emergent Health Corp., a diversified biotechnology firm, is focused on the health and wellness industry. With patented, patent pending and proprietary nutritionally designed products, Emergent believes it is positioning itself as a leader in the fields of Regenerative Medicine and/or Health as defined by the National Institute of Health.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking" statements, defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The company, through its management, makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company.

This press release is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

