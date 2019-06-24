Terra Tech Corp.: Terra Tech Secures Provisional Licenses for all California Operations

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2019 / Terra Tech Corp. (TRTC) ("Terra Tech") or (the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company, today announced that all of its currently operating California facilities have been issued a provisional license from the State of California, which is valid for one year and requires METRC compliance. The issuance of these licenses ensures that operations will continue in a lawful and uninterrupted manner for the next year.

Licenses are issued only after an exhaustive review of operational and corporate documents that provide assurance to the State of California that lawful and transparent operations are being conducted and verify transparency of financial and ownership information. Terra Tech is migrating its entire existing inventory into the Marijuana Enforcement Tracking Reporting Compliance (METRC) system, bringing all licensed activities into compliant operations.

Chief Executive Officer, Derek Peterson, said, "I would like to thank the State of California for recognizing our efforts to ensure transparency and regulatory compliance at all our locations, and for issuing these provisional licenses, including one for our recently renovated Oakland cultivation facility. We are proud to be using the METRC software system to record the inventory and movement of our cannabis products through the commercial supply chain; this system advances the State of California's objectives to promote a regulated, safe and conscientious cannabis market so that consumers can be assured that the products they're buying are safe."

Terra Tech operates licensed retail dispensaries under the business name Blüm in Oakland, San Leandro, and Santa Ana; and licensed cultivation and distribution activities in Oakland.

About Terra Tech

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC) operates through multiple subsidiary businesses including: Blüm, IVXX Inc., Edible Garden, and MediFarm LLC. Blüm's retail and medical cannabis facilities provide the highest quality medical cannabis to patients who are looking for alternative treatments for their chronic medical conditions as well as premium cannabis to the adult-use market in Nevada and California. Blüm offers a broad selection of cannabis products including; flowers, concentrates and edibles through its multiple California and Nevada locations. IVXX, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Terra Tech that produces cannabis-extracted products for regulated cannabis dispensaries throughout California and dispensaries in Nevada. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Edible Garden, cultivates a premier brand of local and sustainably grown hydroponic produce, sold through major grocery stores such as ShopRite, Walmart, Ahold, Aldi, Meijer, Kroger, Stop & Shop and others nationwide. Terra Tech's MediFarm LLC subsidiaries are focused on medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and permitting businesses throughout Nevada.

