The Stock Day Podcast Hosts High Tide, Inc. to Discuss Their Current Expansion Plan

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2019 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed High Tide, Inc. (HITIF) ("the Company"), an Alberta-based, retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. Chief Strategy Officer and SVP of Capital Markets, Nick Kuzyk, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Kuzyk to give listeners some background information about the Company. Kuzyk explained that High Tide, Inc. is a holding company with five operating businesses and is currently expanding into an additional business. The Company is broken into two segments, a wholesale division, and a retail division.

Jolly then asked Kuzyk what makes the Company stand out among other competitors in the market. Kuzyk explained that the Company has had a significant 10-year head start over other retail competitors, allowing them to understand their customers and develop products that are suitable for their audience. He further added that the Company currently has 31 branded stores, as well as their wholesale segment which handles all of its own manufacturing and distribution of smoking accessories.

Jolly followed by asking about the Company's partnership with Grasscity. Kuzyk explained that acquiring this business added significant value. Grasscity is also responsible for many of the Company's United States- based sales, which is helping the Alberta headquartered company expand globally.

Jolly inquired about the Company's impressive revenues and how they were achieved. Kuzyk shared that the boosted revenue was achieved through the Grasscity acquisition, as well as the growth in the Company's retail segment. He added that these revenues are expected to continually increase as the Company expands and the retail cannabis landscape grows.

Kuzyk then shared more insight into the Company's expansion plan, which includes increasing their number of outlets across Canada. "In the next two years, we expect to exceed 100 locations in Canada." stated Kuzyk. He added that the Company will also be expanding their wholesale division and continue to sell to B2B and B2C customers around the world.

To close the interview, Kuzyk explained that High Tide, Inc. is a company that manages its costs, current operations and expansion plans carefully. "This is a company that is proven and there is a very bright future ahead.", closed Kuzyk.

About High Tide Inc.

High Tide is an Alberta-based, retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is a vertically-integrated company in the Canadian cannabis market, with portfolio subsidiaries including RGR Canada Inc., Famous Brandz Inc., Kush West Distribution Inc., Smoker's Corner Ltd., Grasscity.com, Canna Cabana Inc. and the majority of KushBar Inc. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value. Key industry investors in High Tide include Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (APHA), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) (ACB.TO) and FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE:HUGE) (FSDDF) (0K9.F).

Representing the core of High Tide's business, RGR Canada Inc. is a high-quality and innovative designer, manufacturer and distributor of cannabis accessories. Famous Brandz Inc. is a dominant manufacturer of licensed lifestyle accessories, through partnerships with celebrities and entertainment companies including Snoop Dogg and Paramount Pictures. Famous Brandz' products are sold to wholesalers and retailers around the world. Founded in 2009 and approved by the Canadian Franchise Association, Smoker's Corner Ltd. is among Canada's largest counter-culture chains with 14 locations. Kush West Distribution is in the process of becoming a cannabis wholesaler in the province of Saskatchewan. Based in Amsterdam since 2000, Grasscity.com is the world's preeminent and most searchable online retailer of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products with approximately 5.8 million site visits annually. With the deregulation of recreational cannabis for adult use across Canada, Canna Cabana Inc., with 17 currently-branded locations, is in the process of becoming a sizeable retail brand with a sophisticated yet playful customer experience, while KushBar Inc. is a retail concept that will also be focused on the valued Canadian cannabis consumer.

For more information about High Tide Inc., please visit www.hightideinc.com and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Such information and statements referred to herein as "forward-looking statements" are made as of the date of this news release or as of the date of the effective date of information described in this news release, as applicable. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "outlook", "expects", "intend", "forecasts", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "envisages, "assumes", "needs", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms or similar expressions, and other similar terminology) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to the ability of High Tide to execute on its business plan and that High Tide will receive one or multiple licenses from Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis, British Columbia's Liquor Distribution Branch, Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba, Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario or the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority permitting it to carry on its Canna Cabana Inc. and KushBar Inc. businesses. High Tide considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that any one or more of the government, industry, market, operational or financial targets as set out herein will be achieved. Inherent in the forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are current as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, High Tide does not have any obligation to advise any person if it becomes aware of any inaccuracy in or omission from any forward-looking statement, nor does it intend, or assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. Any and all forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement, and except as otherwise indicated, are made as of the date of this news release.

