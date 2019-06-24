Unex Technology and STMicroelectronics Collaborate to Accelerate Time to Market for V2X and Secure Telematics Applications

HSINCHU, Taiwan, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unex , a leading provider of V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) systems, and STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announce the integration of Unex's SOM-301 , the most flexible and cyber-secure V2X System-on-Module, on STMicroelectronics' Telemaco3P Modular Telematics Platform (TC3P-MTP).

Unex's SOM-301 is a self-contained System-on-Module that integrates all V2X essential hardware and software components and features Unex's V2Xcast technology. SOM-301 devices integrate ST's Teseo III automotive multi-constellation GNSS chip and Autotalks ' state-of-the-art CRATON2/PLUTON2 -- global and truly secure V2X chipset, capable of both DSRC and C-V2X (PC5) connectivity.

The Telemaco3P Modular Telematics Platform provides an open development environment for prototyping advanced Smart Driving applications. At its core is ST's Telemaco3P secure automotive processor, the industry's first device with an embedded isolated Hardware Security Module for state-of-the-art security. The platform provides positioning hardware with ST's automotive-grade multi-constellation GNSS Teseo IC and dead-reckoning sensors. It also offers direct connectivity to automotive buses such as CAN-FD, FlexRay, and BroadR-Reach (100Base-T1), as well as optional modules for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and LTE.

Unex's V2Xcast software stack enables extended capabilities for the V2X processing; the CRATON2 on SOM-301 handles secure V2X communication on one side, while the Telemaco3P manages the applications, fusing the V2X messages with data from in-vehicle, Wi-Fi, or cellular networks.

The integration of Unex's production-ready SOM-301 onto ST's Telemaco3P Modular Telematics Platform results in a solution that can easily be customized at both hardware and software levels, enabling near-final V2V and V2I applications prototyping and shortening time to market.

"Integrating our V2X technology within the comprehensive STMicroelectronics Telemaco3P ecosystem was extremely important for us. After a quick and straightforward integration with the module and the platform, we are excited to have our SOM-301 on ST's Telemaco3P MTP. The integrated offering provides time-to-market accelerator for developers," said Nick Lee, Executive VP of Unex Technology.

"The objective of our collaboration with Unex is to provide our partners and customers with an easier and faster path to V2X solutions. Together with our automotive GNSS solutions, this joint effort aims to accelerate the adoption of next-generation systems for autonomous and safer connected cars," said Antonio Radaelli, Director Infotainment, Automotive Digital Division, STMicroelectronics.

For more information, visit STMicroelectronics at MWC Shanghai on June 26-28, 2019 at booth N1.D85, where the Telemaco3P Modular Telematics Platform with the Unex V2X System-on-Module will be shown.

About Unex Technology Corporation

Unex Technology Corporation (Unex) was founded in Dec. 1997. Unex provides wireless communication hardware and software in modular technology building blocks, including Wi-Fi, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), and Internet of Things (IoT). Unex is committed to working in partnership with the connected ecosystem to integrate and deploy different wireless communication solution.

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company's net revenues were US$9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com .

