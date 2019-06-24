Global Avalanche Airbags Market Anticipated to Create Opportunities With Increasing Interest in Adventure Sports - QYR Consulting

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalanche airbags are an important piece of safety equipment or gear used in mountaineering, skiing, hiking, freeriding, ski-jumping, ski-touring, and similar sporting activities. They are considered to be one of the must-have gears for these activities and for backcountry travelers, next to probes, shovels, and beacons. Manufacturers are launching new products with advanced features to achieve robust growth in the global avalanche airbags market. Swiss winter equipment and sportswear producer, Scott Sports recently came out with a new supercapacitor-powered avalanche airbag that is more travel-capable and travel-friendly than other types of airbags.

However, improper assembling of avalanche airbags or manufacturing defects could hamper the demand in the global market. In May 2019, Swiss multinational mountaineering and trekking company, Mammut Sports Group asked customers who bought its Generation 3.0 airbags featuring neon orange deployment handles to check if they are assembled correctly. Customers were cautioned about a potential assembly fault that may cause reduced functioning of the airbags if the user is buried in an avalanche.

Market Dynamics

Increasing participation of people in snowboarding and skiing as recreational activities is predicted to create rewarding growth prospects in the global avalanche airbags market. The risk of avalanche mishaps even with a slight neglect of safety measures is expected to increase the demand for avalanche airbags. On the other hand, the rising focus on the safety of sportspersons and reducing sports-related injuries is foreseen to further push the demand in the coming years.

However, people involved in skiing, snowboarding, hiking, and freeriding show hesitancy in completely replacing their standard safety gears with avalanche airbags because of uncertainty. Moreover, survival during avalanche mishaps is not guaranteed by avalanche airbags manufacturers. The presence of trees and rocks on mountain slopes could cause injuries even though skiers are equipped with avalanche airbags. All of these factors are foretold to restrict the growth of the global avalanche airbags market.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Mono Avalanche Airbags

Dual Avalanche Airbags

By Application

Skiing

Hiking

Climbing

Others

Researchers predict mono avalanche airbags to collect a significant share of the global market in terms of volume. However, dual avalanche airbags are gradually becoming popular among consumers. Among applications, skiing is anticipated to account for a remarkable share of the global avalanche airbags market because of the steady increase in skiing activities.

North America and Europe are expected to collectively secure a substantial share of the global avalanche airbags market due to strong sales of products in the regions. Although these could be among the most lucrative markets for avalanche airbags, there could be some profit-making opportunities birthing out of Asia Pacific.

Key Players

Some of the major manufacturers of avalanche airbags are ABS Protection GmbH, Arc'teryx, and Black Diamond Equipment Ltd. The report also covers emerging players of the global avalanche airbags market such as Scott Sports, Osprey Packs, Backcountry Access, Mystery Ranch, and Arva Corporation.

Research Methodology

QY Research provides market intelligence at global, regional, and local levels through its team of experienced market analysts. With an exhaustive production and shipment assessment analysis, it tracks markets at a granular level. It addresses unique requirements of clients by offering real insights of the market through thorough analysis. The authors of the report have provided a deep analysis of the global avalanche airbags market with key focus on the market competition. They took bottom-up and top-down approaches and conducted data triangulation and market breakdown procedures when preparing the report. This report also includes Porter's Five Forces and SWOT analyses to provide a complete and transparent study of the global market.

