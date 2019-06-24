Conforama launches visual search powered by Syte on their desktop and mobile websites, offering a unique customer experience and making product discovery seamless for home décor shoppers

Syte, the leader in Visual AI for retail, announced today that its technology is now powering Conforama's online visual search, making the French home equipment retail chain which operates in Europe, one of the first retailers within the global home décor and furnishings industry to offer this technology. The feature is now live on Conforama's desktop and mobile websites allowing shoppers to upload any image and find similar products within Conforama's catalog.

Bridging the gap between product discovery and purchase, the visual search tool delivers a more intuitive and seamless shopping experience for customers. By simply uploading a photo from a catalog, screenshot, or real-world image through the camera app, customers can easily be directed to the products they are interested in, without the need for textual search or filtering.

With customer experience at the core of Conforama, visual search allows the French retailer to better connect with customers at the moment of highest intent-when they see something they want. The technology enables Conforama to make products of interest easily discoverable and shoppable, leveraging customer inspiration from the real-world, social media, catalog stylings, and more to create a holistic, omnichannel experience.

The visual search implementation across Conforama's online assets comes at a time when large retailers such as Amazon are launching their own image search capabilities. Syte has one of the most accurate visual search technologies, providing Conforama with a strong competitive advantage in customer experience.

"Our customers are experiencing home design inspiration from different sources, and it is important for us to make their journeys from product discovery to purchase as seamless as possible. We're happy to implement Syte's visual search technology to make this happen-empowering our customers to conveniently turn their inspiration into reality when they look for home products on Conforama," says Romain Roulleau, Deputy CEO Digital Customer of Conforama Group.

"When shopping for home décor and furnishings, customers rarely know the right terminology for items, which leads to a difficulty in identifying and finding the products they are interested in. This is exactly why visual search for home décor is so valuable. At Syte, we have trained our algorithm to understand over 1,400 attributes just for home décor, enabling our visual search technology to immediately connect Conforama's customers with the products they are looking for," said Ofer Fryman, CEO of Syte.

As customer experience becomes the battleground in both online and physical retail, digital solutions such as visual search help both customers and retailers have meaningful interactions. Retailers deliver fast, convenient, and customer-centric shopping experiences, while customers benefit from seamless and personalized buying journeys from product search to purchase.

About Syte

Syte is a visual AI technology provider that improves retailers' site navigation, product discovery, and user experience by powering solutions that engage and convert shoppers. With Syte, retailers can leverage shoppers' inspiration and existing product interest to ensure they present the right products at the right time.

Partnerships with technology innovators such as Microsoft, SAP, Naver, and Oracle have established Syte as a leader in the market. Powering the visual search within Samsung and other leading phone manufacturers allows Syte to increase the reach of their retail clients. Brands currently using Syte's technology include Farfetch, Marks Spencer, and boohoo.

Syte has experienced rapid growth since its founding in 2015 and product launch in late 2017. They are represented by their headquarters in Tel Aviv as well as offices in London and Geneva. The company has raised $10 million to date from investors including NHN Ventures, Magma, Naver Corporation, Line Corporation, Reimage Ventures, North Base Media, and KDC Ventures.

