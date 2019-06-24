SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Pest Control Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Consumption of contaminated packaged foods or FMCG products is claiming over 4000 casualties per year in the US. This is rendering pest control services as some of the critical measures that must be implemented by vendors in the food processing industry to ensure food safety at all stages during the food production process. Regulatory authorities are mandating pest management at food-producing facilities, which are creating an urgent demand for the suppliers in the pest control services market. This will act as one of the crucial factors to drive the spend growth of the pest control services market. Get a Free Sample of this pest control services procurement market intelligence report here!

Lack of inadequate measures to prevent pest infestation has resulted in more than 720 hospitals in the US slapped with a fine of USD 2 million. Such stringency of regulations is driving buyers from the healthcare facilities to procure pest control services on an urgent basis. The hot and tropical climate of MEA favors the subsistence of pests such as mosquitos, bed bugs, termites, and rodents. This is driving the demand for pest control services in the region. However, the lack of technological expertise in some underdeveloped counties across MEA is expected to hinder the category spend growth.

The information offered in this procurement market intelligence report includes pest control supply market insights, major cost drivers, and category management insights. Such insights are relevant for both the buyers and the suppliers who seek a risk-free and a cost-effective procurement strategy. The category spend segmentation done in this market intelligence report will guide the investors in identifying the best investment areas as well as help them in identifying cost-saving opportunities in the market. Get free customization of this pest control services procurement market intelligence report to get information tailored to your every requirement.

"Buyers need to engage with service providers that have employees who are certified and licensed to carry out the role as a commercial pesticide applicator," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This pest control services procurement market intelligence report has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in the coming years:

The growing trend of outsourcing pest control services will drive the category growth.

Labor cost and currency rate fluctuation offer significant challenges to vendors

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

