The Stock Day Podcast Hosts US Nuclear Corp. to Discuss a 777% Increase in DroneRad Sales

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2019 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (OTC PINK: UCLE) ("the Company"), a company that designs, manufactures and markets branded, full line radiation and chemical detection and specialized advanced tritium technology for the nuclear energy industry, medical and for emerging technological processes. President and CEO, Bob Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that the Company's DroneRad sales have increased by 777% over 2018. Goldstein explained that this aspect of the Company is continuing to increase and that an even higher increase is expected for 2019.

Jolly then asked Goldstein to expand on the Company's expected DroneRad sales throughout 2019. Goldstein shared that the Company expects to have a 2,000% increase over 2018 sales, as orders continue to flow in.

Goldstein then explained the Company's CBRN detection system, which stands for "Chemical Biological Radiation Nuclear". He further explained that the Company chose these segments based on the dangers they pose and the interest shown by first responders, military personnel, and border security. The DroneRads are now equipped with sensors for these threats, which can tell whether or not the compounds are present in the air.

Jolly then asked whether or not third-world countries have shown interest in the Company's products. Goldstein stated that the interest has been tremendous in these areas, especially when it comes to testing drinking water for dangerous compounds. "We can improve health and expand supply of known safe drinking water by measuring the various toxic materials in drinking water, lakes, rivers, and in industrial waste.", explained Goldstein.

Jolly followed by noting that the Company has incredible vision, as shown by their expanding portfolio. Goldstein shared that the Company's recent expansions have allowed them to greatly increase their available technologies, including recent developments in the medical isotope space and electric power grid space.

Jolly then asked about the Company's recent addition to their management team, Richard Landry. Goldstein explained that Landry has an investment banking background, as well as a physics background, and is a valuable member of their team. "He's quite experienced and sees a big future for US Nuclear Corp., and he's come here to help us achieve it.", stated Goldstein.

