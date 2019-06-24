

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM, AEM.TO) said its offer for Alexandria Minerals represents a substantial premium to the offer by Chantrell Ventures. The board of Alexandria has decided that the Agnico offer constitutes a superior proposal. Chantrell's right to match the Agnico proposal expires on June 27, 2019.



As per the terms of Agnico Eagle's proposal, each Alexandria shareholder has the option to receive, for each Alexandria share, either: C$0.05 in cash; 0.000819355 common shares of Agnico Eagle plus C$0.000001 in cash; or 0.000819355 Agnico shares. The Agnico offer is not subject to any financing or due diligence condition.



