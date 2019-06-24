PROMOFIX Kickstarts Its Preparations for the Upcoming African Cup 2019

As the Exclusive Media Representative of BeIN sports

BEIRUT, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the latest announcement of Promofix being the exclusive media representative of BeIN Sports earlier this year, the company kickstarts its preparations for the upcoming African cup 2019exclusively covered by BeIN Sports.

Happening in Egypt in its 32nd edition, the event is taking place from the 21st of June till 19th of July. Promofix's involvement will cover all relevant advertising and marketing activities and services that will be taking place during the broadcast of the competitions within the African cup.

BeIN Sports from its end will be launching a series of programs throughout the championship and will be hosting numerous number of prominent personalities from the industry as well as veteran commentators and analysts. The event is considered as one of the world's largest football championships, and is known for its extensive visibility specially through media coverages by the world's leading sports channels, BeIN Sports.

As the digital arm of Jgroup Holding, Promofix is further demonstrating everyday its strong position in the advertising and media arena with a various portfolio of wins in the region. Owned and operated by entrepreneur and philanthropist Mr. Imad Jomaa, Promofix continuously aims at providing the best advertising services to clients and consumers all over the region.

About Promofix:

Promofix was established in 2006 in Beirut. But in a short period of time, its reputation surpassed Lebanon to neighboring countries and the world where it opened offices in United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Turkey, India, Singapore, Nigeria, Italy, and The United Kingdom.

For more info about JGROUP click on the link below:

http://www.jgroup-me.com/

For more info about Promofix click on the link below:

https://www.promo-fix.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927527/PROMOFIX_African_Cup.jpg