Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2019) - Project One Resources Inc. (CSE: PJO) , Vancouver BC, has begun the mobilization for fieldwork at its wholly owned Aura Project located approximately 150 km east of Vancouver, near the Spences Bridge Gold Belt.

The program has been designed to follow up on the encouraging results of a 2018 aeromagnetic survey completed on the property and are detailed in the Company's Technical Report dated July 15, 2018.

A compilation of the historic 3D IP geophysical and the recent aeromagnetic survey indicated that there is an anomaly coincident with the Noranda Showing, a mineralized quartz breccia zone discovered by Noranda in 1988.

Noranda's historic work returned fifty-one (51) continuous 1.5 metre chip samples collected along the trend of the anomalous outcrop of quartz breccia that returned consistently anomalous levels of gold. The average over 76 metres was 514 ppb (or 0.514 g/t) gold, including a 13.5 metre section of 1034 ppb (or 1.034 g/t) gold.

In order to verify the historic data, the Qualified Person for the Aura Property submitted five laboratory pulps from samples collected by the Qualified Person in 2014 from various parts of the Noranda Showing for analysis in 2018. Three of the samples returned gold values ranging from 0.086 g/t to 0.631g/t gold. The pulp samples were submitted to the ALS Global's accredited assay facility located in North Vancouver. The 2018 gold assay results were within 10% of the 2014 assay results. Due to the small number of samples ALS Global's internal QA/AC protocols were relied upon. Based on the presence of gold and the close agreement between the 2014 and 2018 assays the Qualified Person concluded that the historic results reported by Noranda are accurate.

The compilation of geophysical results also indicated an additional three airborne magnetic anomalies throughout the property, which have not received any exploration. Soil sampling grids are scheduled to be completed over these new geophysical anomalies with the goal of determining if mineralization can be discovered in those three areas.

Results from the work program will be released when they become available.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carl Von Einsiedel, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as per National Instrument 43-101 and an independent consultant to the Company.

About Project One Resources:

Project One's wholly owned initial project, the Aura Property, is made up of 2,706 hectares of contiguous claims and is located approximately 150 kilometers east of Vancouver, British Columbia. It is close to two recently operated mines and several high profile exploration properties.

