A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent free downloadable resource on how social listening is a great way to enhance competitive intelligence. This free supplement provides key insights into why social listening is essential for modern brands to build effective competitive intelligence strategies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005416/en/

Role of social listening in competitive intelligence. (Graphic: Business Wire)

It's now easier than ever before for brands to understand their customer needs with the help of social media platforms that provide useful information on customer behavior and other latest trends in the market. Keeping a close watch on customers through social media platforms provides brands with insights on customer sentiments and perception of competitor products when compared to their own. Therefore, social listening is an ideal way to understand competitor strategies and also improve the brand's marketing strategies.

Request a Free Brochure to gain access to our tailor-made services that are designed to suit the needs of organizations across various industries.

Role of social listening in competitive intelligence

Understand how competitors are responding to latest trends

It is essential for brands to evolve according to the changing market trends in order to stay relevant. Analyzing social media conversations between different brands and their customers helps marketers identify emerging trends and also evaluate how competitors respond to them.

With several years of experience across various industries, experts at Infiniti Research use their expertise in assisting global clients to successfully meet their business and marketing goals. Request a free proposal to know we can help you!

Identify new competitors in the market

Several emerging and new companies are already disrupting the business of bigger companies. So, keeping a close watch on competitor strategy is essential for brands to survive in the market. Using social listening to track mentions in a specific industry or category helps them stay updated about the top companies in different markets.

Know who the competitors are collaborating with

Social media influencers are helping top brands to boost their reach, build trust in their brand, and increase sales. Social listening enables marketers to find the right influencers for their brand based on metrics such as follower strength, engagement rate, and overall popularity in a category. In addition to finding the right influencers, social listening can help brands understand competitor influencer marketing strategies to identify improvement opportunities.

Request for more information for more insights on global marketing transformation and tips on growing into the European market.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005416/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us