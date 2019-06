To: PR Newswire

Date:24 June 2019

Appointment of Corporate Broker

Strategic Equity Capital PLC has today novated its current engagement contract with Canaccord Genuity Limited to Investec Bank plc to act as the Company's sole broker with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Steven Davidson 0131 538 6603

PATAC Limited