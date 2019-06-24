

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the strong upward move seen last week, stocks are showing a lack of direction in morning trading on Monday. The choppy trading on the days extends the lackluster performance that was shown by the markets last Friday.



Currently, the major averages are posting modest gains. The Dow is up 61.00 points or 0.2 percent at 26,780.13, the Nasdaq is up 3.92 points or 0.1 percent at 8,035.63 and the S&P 500 is up 3.13 points or 0.1 percent at 2,953.59.



Traders seem reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the highly anticipated G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, later this week.



U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet during the summit in an effort to kick start stalled trade negotiations.



Reports on new home sales, consumer confidence, durable goods orders, and personal income and spending may also attract attention in the coming days.



Traders are likely to analyze the data with an eye out for any clues about the timing of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.



The Fed signaled last week that the next move in interest rates would likely be lower but did not specifically outline the time frame for the reduction.



The markets are currently pricing in at least a 25 basis point rate cut at the Fed's next monetary policy meeting in late July.



Rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran are also keeping traders on the sidelines, with Trump planning to announce new sanctions on Iran later today.



Reflecting the lackluster performance by the broader markets, most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves in morning trading.



Computer hardware stocks are seeing some strength on the day, while weakness has emerged among biotechnology stocks.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region saw modest strength during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up by 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has risen by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is nearly unchanged and the German DAX Index is down by 0.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved back to the upside following the pullback seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 3.8 basis points at 2.030 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX