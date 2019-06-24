

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's said Monday that the introduction of fresh beef at its restaurants just over one year ago has helped it gain market share in the informal eating out or IEO category for the first time in five years.



In May 2018, the burger chain switched to fresh beef quarter-pound burgers from frozen beef across the U.S., as part of its efforts to provide customers with a 'hotter, juicer burger.' The company noted that the move sent quarter-pound burger sales higher.



The introduction of fresh beef quarter-pound burgers in May last year had resulted in a more than 50 percent increase in quarter-pound sales during the first month of fresh beef marketing promotions, according to McDonald's. Sales increased 30 percent on average throughout the entire first year.



Chris Kempczinski, President of McDonald's USA said McDonald's sold 40 million more quarter-pound burgers in the first quarter compared to the corresponding quarter last year.



The transition to fresh beef was the most significant change to the McDonald's U.S. system and operations since it rolled out All Day Breakfast in 2015.



McDonald's introduced specially designed packaging for fresh beef patties, developed dedicated kitchen utensils, and added new refrigerators designed to maintain proper temperatures.



In addition, the company increased the required internal temperature standard for cooked patties in order to optimize quality and safeguard against any possible food safety issues.



McDonald's has also taken steps to reduce the overall use of antibiotics in its beef and switch to cage-free eggs.



