Avioq, Inc. has received CE Marking (Conformité Européenne) and has begun marketing their VioOne HIV Profile Supplemental Assay in the European Union and other CE Mark countries.

The product has also been submitted for FDA approval. "We are pleased to provide the CE Mark HIV Profile assay to countries outside the U.S.," said Chamroen Chetty, CEO of Avioq. Dr. Chetty continues, "We are also looking for distribution partners to expand the global availability."

The HIV Profile is an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) for confirmation and differentiation of individual antibodies directed to various gene products of HIV-1 (Group M Group O) and HIV-2 in human serum or plasma that were repeatedly reactive in diagnostic screening procedures. Results can also be used to distinguish recent from longstanding HIV-1 infection for HIV-1 incidence estimation.

About Confirmatory Testing

In 2014, the CDC released a new algorithm for HIV testing. The second step of the algorithm includes a supplemental assay that can detect and differentiate HIV-1 and HIV-2 for confirmation of repeatedly reactive HIV-1/HIV-2 screening results. Historically in the USA, this has been done using an FDA approved Western Blot or IFA assay. The HIV Profile assay is an improved, faster and easier alternative with performance that aligns with the algorithm.

About Avioq

Avioq, Inc., located in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, is a medical device company established to develop and market high-quality immunodiagnostic products. Avioq is committed to working closely with its customers to meet their needs and provide the highest quality service. For more information about the VioOne HIV Profile Supplemental Assay, visit www.avioq.com.

