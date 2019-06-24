Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined shareholders' annual meeting on April 24, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (Paris:KER) (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from June 17 to 21, 2019 (French only):

Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market (MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 17/06/2019 FR0000121485 15 500 492.4039 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 18/06/2019 FR0000121485 15 300 505.9084 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 19/06/2019 FR0000121485 15 050 512.9908 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 20/06/2019 FR0000121485 15 300 517.5361 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 21/06/2019 FR0000121485 14 800 515.9360 XPAR TOTAL 75 950 508.8522

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/14bcf7d41e8e1a31/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-June-17-to-21-2019.pdf

