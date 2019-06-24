Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined shareholders' annual meeting on April 24, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (Paris:KER) (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from June 17 to 21, 2019 (French only):
Issuer's name
Issuer's identifying code
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
Market
(MIC code)
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
17/06/2019
FR0000121485
15 500
492.4039
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
18/06/2019
FR0000121485
15 300
505.9084
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
19/06/2019
FR0000121485
15 050
512.9908
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
20/06/2019
FR0000121485
15 300
517.5361
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
21/06/2019
FR0000121485
14 800
515.9360
XPAR
TOTAL
75 950
508.8522
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/14bcf7d41e8e1a31/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-June-17-to-21-2019.pdf
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005471/en/
Contacts:
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com
Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com