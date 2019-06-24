

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - 'Toy Story 4' has broken global office box records for an animated movie, according to media reports. The movie is the fourth instalment in the 'Toy Story' series and is the sequel to 2010's 'Toy Story 3.'



The Disney and Pixar film has reportedly earned $238 million after opening worldwide over the weekend and has performed particularly well in Latin America and Europe. The film collected 13.3 million pounds in the UK and Ireland in the opening weekend.



However, the company failed to meet expectations in the U.S., where it reportedly earned only $118 million compared to a projected $140 million. The film has also struggled in China.



Despite the loss, Toy Story 4 is only the third film in 2019 to gross more than $100 million during the opening weekend. The other two films are 'Captain Marvel' and 'Avengers: Endgame,' both also Disney films.



The movie is directed by Josh Cooley from a screenplay by Andrew Stanton and Stephany Folsom. The film stars the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, and Keegan-Michael Key, among others.



The film continues from Toy Story 3, where Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear, among their other toy friends, have found new appreciation after being given by Andy to Bonnie. They are introduced to Forky, a spork that has been made into a toy, and embark on a road trip adventure.



The movie has also scored with critics, by earning 98 percent on critical aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.



