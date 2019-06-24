Nanoco's announcement that its project with the major US customer will not continue when the current contract expires in December 2019 is clearly a severe setback and we have therefore cut our FY20 estimates substantially. We note though that the customer's decision relates to a change in strategy rather than issues with the performance of Nanoco's materials or services. The company has a strong IP base and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with an estimated 12 months of cash to explore new commercial options including with its US customer. Following Friday's share price drop, the £20m market capitalisation appears to assign little value to these assets.

