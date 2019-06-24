

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Monday, losing ground for a second successive session, as geopolitical tensions forced investors to largely stay on the sidelines.



The market was also weighed down by the ongoing spat between the EU and Swiss government over the issue of extension of market equivalence status to the Swiss stock exchange.



The benchmark SMI ended down 23.98 points, or 0.24%, at 9,898.85, despite having advanced to 9,973.55 early on in the session.



On Friday, the index ended lower by 55.69 points, or 0.56%, at 9,922.83, slightly off the day's low of 9,915.62. Earlier in the week, the SMI posted a new all-time high of 10,062.65.



Credit Suisse ended more than 1% down. LafargeHolcim declined nearly 1%. Adecco, Swiss Re and UBS Group shed 0.7 to 0.8%.



Nestle, ABB, Swisscom, Lonza Group and Roche Holding also ended weak.



Novartis edged up marginally after Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said it would partner with Novartis to promote, commercialize and distribute three respiratory products in Brazil.



Sika and Swiss Life Holding both ended higher by about 0.7%. Swatch Group and Richemont posted marginal gains.



Among midcaps, AMS ended more than 5% down, extending recent losses. GAM Holding shed nearly 2% and Dufry closed lower by 1.85%. Oerlikon Corporation and BB Biotech ended lower by 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.



Following the European Union's decision to not extend stock market equivalence to Switzerland and saying it would withdraw recognition from trading venues in the EU from July 1, the Swiss government has said that it would consider banning stock exchanges in EU from trading Swiss shares.



According to Reuters, the EU decided not to extend stock market equivalence to the Swiss exchange because Swiss did not endorse a partnership treaty with the EU that had been negotiated for years.



