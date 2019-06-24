

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices moved higher on Monday, as dollar and bond yields dropped amid rising prospects of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in the near future.



Worries about escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran also prompted investors to seek the safe haven asset.



The dollar index dropped to a low of 95.99, losing about 0.25%.



Gold futures for August ended up $18.10, or 1.3%, at $1,418.20 an ounce, the highest settlement since late August 2013.



On Friday, gold futures ended up $3.20, or 0.2%, at $1,400.10 an ounce, recording a surge of 4.1% in the week.



Silver futures for July ended up $0.087, at $15.377 an ounce, while Copper futures for July gained $0.0010, settling at $2.7055 per pound.



U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House today that the U.S. does not seek conflict with Iran but said his administration will continue to increase pressure on Tehran until the regime abandons its dangerous activities.



Trump signed an executive order that includes sanctions on Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as the Supreme Leader's Office.



Trump's order will deny Iran's leadership access to financial resources and authorizes the targeting of persons appointed to certain positions by the Supreme Leader or the Supreme Leader's Office.



Any foreign financial institution that knowingly facilitates a significant financial transaction for entities designated under the order could be cut off from the U.S. financial system.



The sanctions have been slapped on Iran following Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shooting down an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone last Thursday.



The Trump administration has claimed the drone was over international waters when it was shot down, although the IRGC has argued the drone was flying over Iranian territory.



The U.S. dollar has been losing ground against its rivals on expectations the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates soon to bolster the world's largest economy.



The Fed signaled a dovish outlook on monetary policy last week, with bond markets expecting the U.S. central bank to cut interest rates by 75 basis points through the end of the year.



Several other central banks from across the globe, including the ECB, look set to continue their stimulus programs to counter a global economic slowdown, exacerbated by global trade tensions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX