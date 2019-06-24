Artisanal Brands, Inc.: Artisanal Acquires Bakery Business

Plans for Manhattan Flagship

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2019 / Artisanal Caves, LLC, a new unit of Artisanal Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: AHFP) (the "Company") has acquired New Manny's, Inc. to offer premium bakery products, along with its artisan, handcrafted cheeses, within a fully integrated operation located in Upstate New York. There, the Company plans to install four state-of-the-art cheese aging caves, from which all wholesale and online orders of Artisanal Premium Cheese will ship, representing the first of several regional locations to defray online shipping costs and add branding experiences for consumers craving quality foods and product knowledge.

With this transition, the Company will open a retail store and revamp its website www.artisanalcheese.com with new cheese and bakery product offerings and a step-up in functionality to scale its direct-to-consumer business.

The Company has also commenced negotiations to open in 2020 a flagship location in Manhattan, including a retail shop and adjacent café, all under the Artisanal brand.

The Company will file a Form 8-K to begin the process toward becoming a fully reporting public company, with annual and periodic filings tracking the Company's fiscal year, ending May 31.

Daniel W. Dowe, executive chairman, stated, "After exploring a multitude of prospects, we are pleased to have found an opportunity that brings synergy to Artisanal's historical business and its current plans. Incredible quality is the hallmark of the Artisanal brand, and the new bakery products will be on par with this standard. Operationally, one facility to house both cheese aging and the bakery facility is ideal. Combined with a team of highly experienced people who are enthused to serve in administrative, financial and operating roles, that is the real value for shareholders and Artisanal's future."

About Artisanal Brands, Inc.

Artisanal Brands Inc. is based in New York and currently markets the Artisanal Premium Cheese line of products to food wholesalers and retailers and directly to consumers through its website, www.artisanalcheese.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements made in this press release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are based on management's expectations that involve potential risks and uncertainties (more fully described in Company filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission) that may result in such expectations not being realized.

Contact

Daniel W. Dowe

Executive Chairman

Artisanal Brands, Inc.

(914) 441-3591

ddowe@artisanalcheese.com

APC Logo

SOURCE: Artisanal Brands, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549700/Artisanal-Acquires-Bakery-Business