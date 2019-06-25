

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Tuesday release the minuets from its monetary policy meeting on April 25, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the policy board voted 7-2 to maintain interest rate at -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank. It also said it will purchase government bonds so that the yield of 10-year JGBs will remain at around zero percent.



Japan also will see producer price data for May, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.0 percent on year - up from 0.9 percent in April.



New Zealand will see May figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to have been worth NZ$5.40 billion, up from NZ$5.11 billion in April. Exports are called at NZ$5.61 billion, up from NZ$5.55 billion in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at NZ$200 million, down from NZ$433 million a month earlier.



Hong Kong will provide May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In April, imports were worth HKD356.61 billion and exports were at HKD321.52 billion for a trade deficit of HKD35.61 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX