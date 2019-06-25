The "Turkey Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While a number of political events led to the Turkish currency taking a recent slide; the telecoms sector itself has demonstrated keen growth over the past year or so with a rise in subscribers, data usage and uptake of bundled packages.

Significant investments in expanding fibre-optic broadband networks are continuing while DSL retains it status of having the largest market share of all the fixed broadband access technologies. Turkey offers substantial opportunities for fixed broadband growth considering its current penetration is only around 15%.

4G LTE networks are well established across Turkey and are providing network coverage to around 87% of the population. In 2019 Turkcell, Turk Telekom and Vodafone Turkey continue to progress with their 5G developments.

A project is also underway in Turkey which is using the Universal Services Fund to supply mobile infrastructure to over 1,400 areas which are lacking.

Key Developments:

Trade tensions with the USA led to Turkey placing a higher tariff on some imported goods coming from the USA, including a boycott on iPhones.

Turkey is proving to be one of the more progressive mobile markets in the Middle East with revenue from mobile data services growing quickly.

Interestingly, because of the three major mobile operators all launching 4G LTE services in April 2016; Turkey has witnessed a dramatic decline in 3G mobile subscriptions.

While mobile broadband becomes increasingly popular in Turkey the fixed broadband network is also progressing sharply with a clear direction now towards fibre broadband.

Turkey also has excellent international infrastructure with links to many of international cable networks due to its geographic location between Europe and Asia.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Key statistics

2 Country overview

3 Telecommunications market

3.1 Market history

3.2 Market analysis

3.3 Recent developments

4 Regulatory environment

4.1 Historic overview

4.2 Recent developments

4.3 Regulatory authority

4.4 Telecom sector liberalisation in Turkey

4.5 Privatisation

4.6 Interconnect

4.7 Access

4.8 Number Portability (NP)

4.9 Universal services

4.10 Tax levies

5 Fixed network operators

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Turk Telekom

5.3 Turksat

5.4 Superonline

6 Telecommunications infrastructure

6.1 Overview of the national telecom network

6.2 Fibre networks

6.3 International infrastructure (satellite, submarine)

6.4 Smart infrastructure

7 Fixed broadband Market

7.1 Market analysis

7.2 Broadband statistics

7.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

7.4 Cable internet

7.5 Fibre broadband

8 Digital Economy

8.1 e-Banking

8.2 e-Health

9 Digital media

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Video streaming and Broadband TV (IPTV)

9.3 VoIP

9.4 Music

10 Mobile Market

10.1 Market analysis

10.2 Mobile statistics

10.3 Regulatory issues

10.4 Mobile infrastructure

10.5 Major mobile operators

10.6 Mobile content and applications

