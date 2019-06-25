

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.8 percent on year in May, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent and down from the upwardly revised 1.0 percent gain in April (originally 0.9 percent).



On a monthly basis, producer prices dipped 0.3 percent after easing 0.1 percent in the previous month.



Individually, prices were down for communications, transportation, advertising and maintenance, while prices were up for real estate. Finance was roughly flat.



